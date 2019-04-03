VISIT CNBC.COM

20 companies hiring like crazy right now, according to Glassdoor

If the thing you really want to spring clean this year is your desk at your current job, you're in luck — there are thousands of opportunities to start fresh with a new office at a new company.

Glassdoor combed through its vast database of job listings and discovered that job seekers still hold the upper hand as companies continue to compete for talent. Only a few days into April, hundreds of employers have already posted new listings looking for positions as varied as software engineer, nurse, product manager and data scientist. In particular, these 20 companies, spread across the U.S., have dramatically upped their number of open positions this month, indicated they're on a hiring spree and hungry for new talent.

So tweak that resume and toss your name in the ring.

JP Morgan
No. of open jobs: 4,792
Hiring in: San Francisco, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Nashville, Tenn.; New York, N.Y.
Open roles: Wealth management advisor, relationship banker, cloud architect, financial advisor, client advisor, private client banker, part-time teller, senior front-end developer, commercial bank risk specialist, executive director of digital identity and authentication strategy lead, and vice president of developer experience technical lead.
What employees say: "JP Morgan is one of the best places to work. They have top-notch experts in every level of the organization."

Kaiser Permanente
No. of open jobs: 2,535
Hiring in: Seattle, Wash.; Oakland, Calif.; Rockville, Md.; Pasadena, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; West Covina, Calif.; Atlanta, Ga.
Open roles: Surgical technician, administrative specialist, registered nurse, nurse manager, health care guide physical therapist, senior research interventionist, social worker, project manager, mental health worker, event manager, research associate and brand manager.
What employees say: "Great pay and benefits. My boss was understanding and worked really well with our team."

Home Depot
No. of open jobs: 945
Hiring in: Austin, Texas; Monroe, Ohio; Ogden, Utah; Colma, CA; Atlanta, Ga.; Mount Laurel, N.J.; Vancouver, Wash; Saint Lewis, Mo.; Rockland, Mass.; Fargo, N.D.
Open roles: cashier, designer, human resources manager, department supervisor, asset protection specialist, lot associate, inventory supervisor, product engineer, software engineer manager, lead product engineer, systems engineer manager, and staff software engineer.
What Employees Say: "Pros are meeting new people, the diverse environment, and the day-to-day challenges."

McKesson
No. of open jobs: 629
Hiring in: Alpharetta, Ga.; Dallas, Texas; Richmond, Va.; San Francisco, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz.
Open roles: Data scientist, quality assurance analyst, senior director of software sourcing, night operations manager, technology sales specialist, client account specialist, business process consultant, line haul tractor trailer driver, material handler, senior marketing manager and data engineer.
What employees say: "Good company to gain skills with. Lots of promotional potential as they love to advance from within."

Visa
No. of open jobs: 591
Hiring in: Foster City, Calif.; Ashburn, Va.; Austin, Texas; Miami, Fla.
Open roles: Associate product manager, product analyst, program manager, solutions architect, data scientist, senior QA engineer, staff video engineer, director of software engineer and chief software engineer.
What employees say: "Visa encourages innovation, has the best IT techs and great benefits and compensation."

KeyW
No. of open jobs: 260
Hiring in: Hanover, Md.; Herndon, Va.; Washington, D.C.; Fort Belvoir, Va.; Columbia, Md.
Open roles: Entry level intel analyst, program manager, software developer, help desk specialist, software engineer, customer tech support representative, engagement manager, information operations planner, SCRUM master, senior software engineer, systems engineer, space system test engineer and data analyst.
What employees say: "Great culture, mission-critical work, outstanding leadership."

Rakuten
No. of open jobs: 210
Hiring in: San Mateo, Calif.; Boston, Mass.; New York, N.Y.; Chicago, Ill.; Salt Lake City, Utah.
Open roles: Technical product manager, recruiting manager, staff accountant, partnership director, product manager, analyst, full stack engineer, head of facilities, mobile automation test engineer, enterprise account executive and senior internal auditor.
What employees say: "Global company-great leadership-very diverse-intelligent people. The culture embraces the diversity."

Barton Associates
No. of open jobs: 183
Hiring in: Peabody, Mass.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Austin, Texas; Keene, N.H.
Open roles: Account manager, salesforce developer, recruiter, talent acquisition specialist, corporate counsel, sales support administrator assignment manager, telehealth staffing specialist, technical operations administrator, business process analyst, UX/UI designer and front-end web developer.
What employees say: "Positive atmosphere, emphasis on continual training, competent, supportive and encouraging management. Tons of growth potential as an individual and on the management end of things."

Exact Sciences
No. of open jobs: 138
Hiring in: Madison, Wis.; San Diego, Calif.; Frederick, Md.
Open Roles: Professional medical representative, director of training and development, technical business analyst, training associate, senior QA validation analyst, change management specialist, project manager, recruiter, financial analyst, research scientist and senior director of total rewards.
What employees say: "Exact Sciences provides a fantastic culture, great benefits, and, above all, an amazing mission that I feel so proud to be a part of."

Synchrony
No. of open jobs: 137
Hiring in: Stamford, CT; Menlo Park, CA; Altamonte Springs, Fla.; Alpharetta, Ga.; Chicago, Ill.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Charlotte, N.C.; Boise, Idaho.
Open roles: Customer service representatives, vice president of retail client marketing leader, senior analyst, vice president of partner success, senior full stack engineer, senior UI/visual designer, principal front-end engineer, vice president of strategic partnerships, sales development leader and portfolio risk analyst.
What employees say: "Lots of benefits, upper management tends to care. Many opportunities for growth."

Zulily
No. of open jobs: 116
Hiring in: Seattle, Wash.; Bethlehem, Pa.; Gahanna, Ohio; Sparks, Nev.; Lockbourne, Ohio
Open roles: Production assistant, software engineer, digital image approver, site security supervisor, assistant buyer, software engineer, editorial photographer, studio supervisor, senior buyer, fulfillment center senior operations manager, technology product manager, and marketing specialist.
What employees say: "Good culture and work-life balance, opportunities to take ownership and earn promotions."

DHG
No. of open jobs: 115
Hiring in: Charlotte, NC; Richmond, Va.; New York, N.Y.; Tampa, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga.
Open roles: Account advisory lead consultant, account advisory consultant, tax manager, senior manager of financial accounts and auditing, risk advisory consultant, IT recruiter, audit senior associate, cybersecurity manager, insurance tax manager and senior consultant of IT risk advisory.
What employees say: "DHG does a great job of creatively rewarding employees. There are endless programs and new offerings for employees to further their careers, enjoy better benefits and stay connected, despite being a large company."

Rent the Runway
No. of open jobs: 70
Hiring in: New York, N.Y.; Secaucus, N.J.; San Francisco, Calif.; Arlington, Texas; Washington, D.C.
Open roles: Planner, data analyst, customer experience associate, manager of engagement marketing, product development assistant, store experience associate, operations associate, manager of FP&A, software engineer, operations team lead, merchandising assistant, payroll manager and fashion operations assistant.
What employees say: "I was constantly challenged and had the ability to grow and evolve in a plethora of cross-functional positions. I always had the support of my team members and was given the right type of constructive criticism when needed."

Audible
No. of open jobs: 66
Hiring in: Newark, N.J.; Cambridge, Mass.; Seattle, Wash.
Open roles: Senior development manager, data scientist, creative director, software development engineer, senior director of consumer public relations, manager of corporate communications, executive editor, senior full stack engineer, product manager, senior manager of member engagement and director of content analytics.
What employees say: "I worked at Audible for over seven years, moving through technology as an individual developer up to middle management. In that time, there was considerable growth, but the great things stayed the same."

Carbon Black
No. of open jobs: 60
Hiring in: Boulder, Colo.; Waltham, Mass.
Open roles: Senior site reliability engineer, senior software quality engineer, manager of software engineering, UX designer, software engineer, threat data engineer, senior director of product security, threat analyst, and SOC manager.
What employees say: "Carbon Black is an excellent company with very smart, hard-working people. The products are something I am very proud to stand behind."

Livongo Health
No. of open jobs: 52
Hiring in: Mountain View, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Denver, Colo.
Open roles: Director of revenue, member quality specialist, senior account executive, salesforce initiatives director, senior security compliance analyst, vice president of clinical research and analytics, vice president of sales-labor unions, growth marketing manager and sourcing specialist.
What employees say: "Every day I get to work with a group of caring, talented, and wicked smart people on a mission to improve the lives of our members and millions of people with chronic conditions."

Ritchie Bros.
No. of open jobs: 43
Hiring in: Lincoln, Neb.; Pleasanton, Calif.; Longmont, Colo.; Odessa, Texas; Downers Grove, Ill.; Chambersburg, Pa.; New Orleans, La.; Miami, Fla.
Open roles: Field inspector, payroll assistant, staff accountant, CDL heavy haulage driver, sales tax supervisor, financial planning analyst, equipment manager, yard manager, settlements associate, marketing unit business manager, inside sales representative, and customer service manager.
What employees say: "Great people, outstanding benefits, family-like atmosphere, ability to make decisions locally without a bunch of corporate requests."

Auth0
No. of open jobs: 32
Hiring in: Bellevue, Wash.; remote
Open roles: Product marketing manager, sales operations specialist, backend engineer, senior accountant, technical community manager, staff accountant, developer experience engineer, senior financial analyst, senior engineer of internal services, principal engineer and director of business operations.
What employees say: "Auth0 is an incredibly diverse organization filled with high achievers that get the job done. Perks include: getting to work remote whenever you please, great pay, freedom to be an individual, freedom to experiment in your work, company offsite in global locations such as Panama and Cancun, and friends in global regions."

Brilliant Earth
No. of open jobs: 17
Hiring in: Denver, Colo.; San Francisco, Calif.
Open roles: Content and social media associate, director of sourcing, operations assistant, customer experience assistant, website merchandising coordinator, staff gemologist, business analyst, fraud investigation assistant and inventory assistant.
What employees say: "This is probably the best group of people that I've ever worked with. I've learned a ton since I've been here and I've already experienced strong growth in compensation and responsibility. The mission is inspiring and the company really cares about the bigger issues."

Index Exchange
No. of open jobs: 10
Hiring in: New York N.Y.; San Francisco, Calif.
Open roles: Technical account manager, product marketing director, senior product manager, human resources business partner, exchange analyst, agency development director, Account Manager, senior corporate recruiter, integration solutions consultant and strategic partner development director.
What employees say: "Transparent company-wide goals are shared from the top to bottom with clear and insightful feedback on performance. [Has] driven employees that want to grow with the company and put in extra hours to provide quality service to our publishers."

