20 companies hiring like crazy right now, according to Glassdoor

If the thing you really want to spring clean this year is your desk at your current job, you're in luck — there are thousands of opportunities to start fresh with a new office at a new company.

Glassdoor combed through its vast database of job listings and discovered that job seekers still hold the upper hand as companies continue to compete for talent. Only a few days into April, hundreds of employers have already posted new listings looking for positions as varied as software engineer, nurse, product manager and data scientist. In particular, these 20 companies, spread across the U.S., have dramatically upped their number of open positions this month, indicated they're on a hiring spree and hungry for new talent.

So tweak that resume and toss your name in the ring.

JP Morgan

No. of open jobs: 4,792

Hiring in: San Francisco, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Nashville, Tenn.; New York, N.Y.

Open roles: Wealth management advisor, relationship banker, cloud architect, financial advisor, client advisor, private client banker, part-time teller, senior front-end developer, commercial bank risk specialist, executive director of digital identity and authentication strategy lead, and vice president of developer experience technical lead.

What employees say: "JP Morgan is one of the best places to work. They have top-notch experts in every level of the organization."

Kaiser Permanente

No. of open jobs: 2,535

Hiring in: Seattle, Wash.; Oakland, Calif.; Rockville, Md.; Pasadena, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; West Covina, Calif.; Atlanta, Ga.

Open roles: Surgical technician, administrative specialist, registered nurse, nurse manager, health care guide physical therapist, senior research interventionist, social worker, project manager, mental health worker, event manager, research associate and brand manager.

What employees say: "Great pay and benefits. My boss was understanding and worked really well with our team."

Home Depot

No. of open jobs: 945

Hiring in: Austin, Texas; Monroe, Ohio; Ogden, Utah; Colma, CA; Atlanta, Ga.; Mount Laurel, N.J.; Vancouver, Wash; Saint Lewis, Mo.; Rockland, Mass.; Fargo, N.D.

Open roles: cashier, designer, human resources manager, department supervisor, asset protection specialist, lot associate, inventory supervisor, product engineer, software engineer manager, lead product engineer, systems engineer manager, and staff software engineer.

What Employees Say: "Pros are meeting new people, the diverse environment, and the day-to-day challenges."

McKesson

No. of open jobs: 629

Hiring in: Alpharetta, Ga.; Dallas, Texas; Richmond, Va.; San Francisco, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz.

Open roles: Data scientist, quality assurance analyst, senior director of software sourcing, night operations manager, technology sales specialist, client account specialist, business process consultant, line haul tractor trailer driver, material handler, senior marketing manager and data engineer.

What employees say: "Good company to gain skills with. Lots of promotional potential as they love to advance from within."