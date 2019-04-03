'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary: Here are 3 simple ways to save extra money

Saving is a cornerstone of financial health, but not everyone believes they can do it. In fact, a new CNBC Invest In You and Acorns Savings Survey of more than 2,300 Americans found that over a third of respondents said they don't make enough money to meet their needs and save. And a Bankrate survey found one in five respondents (21 percent) don't save any of their annual income.

But according to "Shark Tank" star and financial expert Kevin O'Leary, most people waste money, even if they don't realize it, and that's where you can find money to save and even invest.

"The truth is, there is a lot of crap you don't need," O'Leary told CNBC Make It. "What I've learned to do, and what has really helped me in maintaining growth in my own personal investing is, anytime I pick up something I'm going to buy, I say to myself, 'Do I really need this?'

"Because if I don't buy it, the money is going to be invested and make money every year for me while I'm sleeping."

With April marking Financial Literacy Month, here are O'Leary's tips on where to find savings.