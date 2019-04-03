Lori Lightfoot makes history as Chicago's first black woman and first openly gay mayor

On Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot defeated Toni Preckwinkle in Chicago's mayoral runoff election, earning roughly 75 percent of the vote and winning all 50 wards.

The landslide victory makes Lightfoot the city's first black woman and the first openly gay person elected mayor.

"Today, you did more than make history," said Lightfoot during her acceptance speech. "You created a movement for change. When we started this journey 11 months ago, nobody gave us much of a chance. We were up against powerful interests, a powerful machine and a powerful mayor. But I remembered something Martin Luther King said when I was very young. 'Faith,' he said, 'is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase.'"

Lightfoot, who will be sworn in on May 20th, succeeds Mayor Rahm Emanuel, whose popularity dropped significantly in the past several years. In September, Emanuel announced that he would not seek a third term.