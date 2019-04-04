Making these 8 tiny money changes can put up to $8,600 back into your savings account this year

There are many things that set us back financially in life: Debt, loans, taxes, living expenses...the list goes on and on. All of this makes it incredibly hard to save money. And given that 60 percent of American millennialsdon't even enough in their savings to cover a $1,000 emergency, it should be a top priority for everyone.

But it's the little changes (that most people don't even think of) that can lead to the biggest impact.

Even if you're already practicing healthy financial habits, it's worth considering these eight simple money-saving tips that can help eliminate budget-busters and potentially add thousands back into your pocket: