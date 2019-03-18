While most of us aim to spend less and save more, the unfortunate truth is that the average American consumer still spends up to $5,400 annually on spur-of-the-moment impulse buys — and that's something we should all put more effort into improving.

Now for some good news: Bargain-hunting can help curb your spending in significant ways, and thanks to some insider hacks, it's actually pretty easy (and your wallet will thank you). Here are six simple tricks that can save you hundreds of dollars a year, according to shopping experts: