This 24-year-old saved $4,000 by escaping the UK's winter to work remotely

If the relentless cold of British winter isn't for you, head to the balmy beaches of Thailand or Indonesia. At least that's what Jack Bennet thinks could be a lucrative alternative.

Bennet, a 24-year-old British national, temporarily left the United Kingdom during its colder months and instead hit the tropical beaches of Chiang Mai in Thailand and Bali in Indonesia. There, he built his e-commerce businesses from a laptop in coworking spaces. Trading his coat for swim trunks, Bennet said he stayed in each location for three months.

"I had always been curious about the nomadic lifestyle and this was my opportunity to try it out," he said of his experience as a so-called "digital nomad" — a term used to describe mostly 20-somethings who work remotely and consider themselves to be location-independent.

He started several e-commerce businesses, one of which manufactures and sells fun-themed sandals globally. His companies, while registered in the U.K., can be operated from anywhere in the world. Despite his travels, however, he said he still pays taxes like other residents in the U.K. do.

Bennet said he's saved $4,483 by swapping continents for six months.

He found long-term accommodation through online hospitality service site Airbnb,and rented motorbikes to ride for his commute. He usually ate at inexpensive local restaurants, where in Chiang Mai, for instance, it's not uncommon to find a local dish of Pad Thai for $2.

Here's a breakdown of Bennet's costs: