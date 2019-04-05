Gold medalist Simone Biles hates spending money because she has 'a fear of going broke'

Olympian Simone Biles started earning prize money at a young age. The gymnast took home her first big check when she was around 12 years old, she recalls on a recent episode of "Kneading Dough" with Maverick Carter.

But the accomplished 22-year-old doesn't take her success, or the money she's earned from it, for granted. Biles, who was named the most dominant athlete of 2018, nonetheless says, "I have a fear of going broke."

It keeps her frugal. She even challenges herself to go days without spending any money, she tells Carter: "And then, of course, my gas light come on so I have to go get gas." But besides the necessities, as well as the occasional trip to Subway, she says, "I never really swipe the [credit] card."

Though she has endorsement deals with major companies like Nike, Kellogg's and Hershey's, she says that there is one time when she'll spend big: "I will only splurge if I earned it." And she's certainly had plenty of moments to celebrate: She has five Olympic medals and recently became the first U.S. gymnast to medal at every event at a world championship.

Biles already has a reward in mind for her next major accomplishment: "A G-wagon. Matte black. Red interior," she tells Carter.