The next big businesses will focus on these two tech trends, says investor behind Alibaba and Grab

Want to come up with the next big thing? Look no further than mobile phones and 5G technology — the next generation of wireless internet connectivity.

That's according to investing icon Jenny Lee, who says the fast-evolving technologies will be central to the leading businesses of the future.

"I would say there are a couple of innings," Lee said when asked recently where she sees the next big start-up opportunities.

First, there are huge opportunities for businesses to embrace the rapid mobile adoption in growing markets like India, Southeast Asia and Latin America, Lee said at finance conference Money 2020 Asia in Singapore last month.

In India alone — a country of 1.3 billion people — the number of smartphone users is set to double to 829 million by 2022.

Meanwhile, in more technologically advanced countries like the U.S. and China, there is major scope for companies to capitalize on 5G, Lee noted.