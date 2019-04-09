The average tax refund this year is nearly $3,000—here are the smartest ways to spend it

The average refund so far this year is $2,873, the IRS reports, and one in five people plan to spend the majority of it. While that windfall can go a long way toward paying for a dream vacation, experts say there are smarter ways to use it.

Not to be a buzzkill, but this is your money you're getting back now because you overpaid the government over the course of the year: "It's not really extra money," Rob Williams, vice president of financial planning at Charles Schwab, tells CNBC Make It.

That's why it makes sense to put your tax refund to work in your savings and investing accounts, rather than spending it on something you want in the short term. But where should you start?

Here are 3 ways experts say you can use your refund like a pro.