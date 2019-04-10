If you're the youngest or middle child in your family, get ready for some unwelcome news: Your eldest sibling is likely right when they brag about being the oldest and the wisest.

And you can blame your parents for this.

Research published in the Journal of Human Resources found that firstborn children outperform their younger siblings on cognitive tests starting from infancy — they are better set up for academic and intellectual success thanks to the type of parenting they experience.

"First-time parents tend to want to do everything right and generally have a greater awareness of their interactions with and investments in the firstborn," Jee-Yeon K. Lehmann, co-author of the research and an economist at the Analysis Group in Boston, told NBC's TODAY. "With each subsequent child, parents tend to relax to a greater extent what they might deem as non-essential needs for their kids."

So while your parents may love and care for all their children equally, firstborns tend to get the most mental stimulation since they receive the undivided attention of both parents and all that first-time anxiety.