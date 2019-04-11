Happiness expert: These are the 3 components of lasting happiness (and the mistakes people make)

1. Improve your personal connections by showing gratitude

"No man is an island. We cannot be happy isolated," Haidt says. "We need good connections."

If you are seeking to improve your personal relationships, practice gratitude, or being thankful.

"There's a lot of research in positive psychology showing that gratitude — cultivating gratitude, expressing gratitude — strengthens relationships," Haidt says.

The benefits of having strong relationships do not depend on having a single partner, says Haidt. "Don't just focus on one romantic partner. Focus on finding a group of friends who hang out and do things together."

2. Utilize your unique strengths at work

"Humans are industrious creatures, we need to experience the world as something that we're acting on, something we're making better, something we're participating in," Haidt says.

If you are struggling to find work that gives your life meaning, begin by identifying what you are good at and work to build a career around that. Haidt suggests going to the website www.viacharacter.org.www where you can take a test developed with positive psychology to rank your strengths.

"To the extent that you get to use your strengths every day in your work, you're more likely to thrive, you're more likely to feel that you've gotten the right relationship between yourself — who you are with your unique strengths — and the work that you're doing every day," Haidt says.

3. Embed yourself in a community

People "evolved to live in tight tribes, in groups. And in our modern lives we have so much privacy, so much alone time, we miss that," says Haidt.

"We thrive when we feel like we're part of something larger than ourselves. That can come from religious participation, it can come from participation in a political movement, in something that makes you feel that you are on a team that is doing something worthwhile," he says.

"The happiest people are people who are deeply embedded in a community ... they tend to be happiest when they're embedded in a group in a community, especially if it's one that has values that they respect," Haidt says.

You want to ideally feel you are "on a team pursuing a noble end," Haidt says.﻿

