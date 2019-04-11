Former Navy SEAL: This mindset is what makes Bill Gates and other 'outliers' so successful

There are successful people like executives and athletes — and then there are "the outliers" like Bill Gates and LeBron James, says retired Navy SEAL David Goggins, who is now a motivational speaker and New York Times best-selling author.

Those are the "the uncommon amongst the uncommon," Goggins tells CNBC Make It. And they tend to think differently: "Their minds are wired in a way that they don't just want to be great at something. They want to be the absolute best that's ever done it."

Even when they do become the best, they're not satisfied. They never think they've made it, says Goggins. Instead, they tell themselves that, no matter what, what they've done isn't enough.

They stay hungry, and they keep achieving.