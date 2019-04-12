VISIT CNBC.COM

World's best airport has new $1 billion shopping, entertainment hub with indoor waterfall—look inside

Singapore Changi Airport, ranked the No. 1 airport in the world, is opening to the public a new shopping and entertainment hub called the Jewel, on April 17.

Inspired by Singapore's reputation as a "city in a garden," Jewel features a sprawling indoor forest, 280 retail shops and restaurants and the tallest indoor waterfall in the world. The complex cost $1.7 billion SGD, or nearly $1.3 billion US, to build.

Take a look inside.

Designed by architect Moshe Safdie, the hub spans 1.46 million square feet and 10 stories (five above ground and five below) and is covered by a dome-shaped facade made of glass and steel.

Jewel Changi

The centerpiece of Jewel is the Forest Valley, a tropical four-story garden with a large plant collection.

Jewel Changi

Walking trails lead guest to Canopy Park, a separate section opening in June 2019, which features activities like a 160-feet suspended bridge with glass floor, a bouncing net (to jump up and down on), a walking net (82 feet high above the greenery), a hedge maze, a mirror maze and slides.

Jewel Changi

In Jewel's Rain Vortex, another self-contained section, there is the world's tallest indoor waterfall, which is over 130 feet high. The water cascades from an oculus in the roof. (Previously, nature park Gardens By The Bay, also in Singapore, held the title of world's tallest indoor waterfall at 115 feet.)

Jewel Changi

The hundreds of new stores and restaurants add to the 400 outlets that already exist at Changi Airport. Among the new spots are Shangri-La Hotel's first non-hotel establishment, Shang Social, a restaurant serving Chinese fare; London's Burger & Lobster; and Shake Shack. Local Singapore retailers like Good Company and Supermama have boutiques there. The 10,700-square-foot Nike store in Jewel is reportedly the largest in Southeast Asia.

YotelAir, a hotel with 130 rooms, can be booked for a minimum of four hours (for short layovers) or overnight stays. The hotel has a club lounge that overlooks Jewel's waterfall.

Jewel Changi

"The vision for Jewel Changi Airport is to be a destination where the world meets Singapore, and Singapore meets the world," Jewel Changi Airport CEO Ms Hung Jean said in a press statement.

Jewel also features airport facilities like check-in counters and kiosks, baggage storage and a lounge with shower facilities.

Jewel Changi

Changi Airport is one of the world's top 20 busiest airports with 65.6 million passengers a year. The airport has cool features like a butterfly garden, rooftop pool and 24-hour cinema.

