Singapore Changi Airport, ranked the No. 1 airport in the world, is opening to the public a new shopping and entertainment hub called the Jewel, on April 17.

Inspired by Singapore's reputation as a "city in a garden," Jewel features a sprawling indoor forest, 280 retail shops and restaurants and the tallest indoor waterfall in the world. The complex cost $1.7 billion SGD, or nearly $1.3 billion US, to build.

Take a look inside.

Designed by architect Moshe Safdie, the hub spans 1.46 million square feet and 10 stories (five above ground and five below) and is covered by a dome-shaped facade made of glass and steel.