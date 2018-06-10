Singapore's airport is ranked the best in the world — take a look inside

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at Changi Singapore airport on Sunday ahead of his historic meeting with President Donald Trump in Singapore, who is scheduled to arrive at the country's Paya Lebar Airbase at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday and go to the Shangri-La Hotel, according to the White House.

It will be the first time a sitting American President and a North Korean leader will meet in person. Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada, his first visit as President, early.

According to Skytrax, a U.K.-based airline and airport consultancy that ranks and reviews airports annually, and the industry authority for setting standards, Singapore Changi Airport is the No. 1 airport in the world for the past six consecutive years.