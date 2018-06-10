VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Singapore's airport is ranked the best in the world — take a look inside

SINGAPORE CHANGHI T4
Bloomberg | Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at Changi Singapore airport on Sunday ahead of his historic meeting with President Donald Trump in Singapore, who is scheduled to arrive at the country's Paya Lebar Airbase at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday and go to the Shangri-La Hotel, according to the White House.

It will be the first time a sitting American President and a North Korean leader will meet in person. Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada, his first visit as President, early.

According to Skytrax, a U.K.-based airline and airport consultancy that ranks and reviews airports annually, and the industry authority for setting standards, Singapore Changi Airport is the No. 1 airport in the world for the past six consecutive years.

pdir0983\PHi_j0184.JPG
Bloomberg | Getty Images

During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump called U.S. airports like Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Newark Liberty International Airport (in New Jersey) and John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport (both in New York) "third world" compared to airports in Dubai, Qatar and China, all of which are outranked by Singapore Changi Airport.

Changi is the only airport in Singapore. It is remarkably clean, uncrowded and features atypical airport amenities like 24-hour spas, a 1960s-themed food court, a rooftop swimming pool with Jacuzzi, free WIFI and public art installations.

AFP_I73X2
Roslan Rahman | Getty Images

It even has movie theaters that play blockbusters like "Justice League" and "The Post." Frequent travelers through Singapore arrive to the airport hours early to take advantage of the facilities.

Other favorite attractions at the airport include a koi pond inside terminal 2 and a butterfly garden with 10,000 butterflies and the world's tallest airport slide (40 feet) inside terminal 3.

The airport is also known to have best food.

"Hidden above a terminal car park and tucked away at the end of a dingy corridor lies Singapore airport's best-kept secret: its staff canteens.... [T]hese loud hawker markets serve up some of the best — and cheapest — food not just in the airport, but in all of Singapore. Their name, however, is a ruse: the staff canteens at Changi airport are, in fact, open to the public and their authentic, no-frills fare has made them an underground hit," writes CNN.

SINGAPORE CHANGI T4
Bloomberg | Getty Images

A new $737.5-million terminal 4 opened in October.

It has an entertainment zone with retro arcade games and a Heritage Zone comprising shopfronts with multi-coloured facades of old Peranakan houses.

USA Today called the new terminal "Instagram worthy."

SINGAPORE CHANGHI T4
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Terminal 4 also has automated kiosks where passengers can check in and print out luggage tags and boarding passes, and drop off their luggage at automated luggage drops. For security, passengers do not need to remove shoes or any electronics. Terminal 4 uses a new CT scanner system where removing electronics is no longer necessary.

AFP_QX342
AFP | Getty Images

As an extra layer of security, at the automated boarding gates a facial recognition system matches the photo taken at the immigration gate with the face of the person scanning their boarding pass, USA Today reports.

700021262cs0275_idn_plac.jpg
EyesWideOpen | Getty Images

If that's not nice enough, as CNBC Make It previously reported, Singapore's airport has a private jet terminal, JetQuay. Passengers traveling through can skip lines at immigration and crowds at baggage claim and enjoy "the arts, food and ambience." According to host Susan Li, the price is "about $1,400 dollars." Passengers also get a butler.

The airport served 62.2 million visitors last year. It's only 20 minutes from downtown Singapore by car.

Kim Jong Un's arrival marked his second known overseas trip (after China) since becoming North Korea's leader in 2011.

Donald Trump will fly Air Force One.

Don't miss: Here's how to completely skip security lines — even TSA Pre-Check — at this US airport

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

5 ways to keep safe while traveling
5 ways to keep safe while traveling   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...