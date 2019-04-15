Best-selling author Joanne Lipman says taking this simple step could help companies close the pay gap

Author Joanne Lipman has an idea she thinks will help close the gender gap: force new fathers to take family leave.

Her argument centers around the fact that men don't take advantage of paternity leave because they think it will harm their careers. Women take the time off after having a baby, and it does set them back.

In fact, working moms suffer from what's known as the "motherhood penalty." They make $16,000 less a year than fathers, according to an analysis of Census data by the nonprofit advocacy organization National Women's Law Center in 2018.

"Men get that kind of wink from their supervisor that says 'ah you know, you don't really want to do that. It will hurt your career,'" Lipman said on CNBC's "Closing Bell," referring to paternity leave.