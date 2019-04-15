Taxes are due today, April 15—here's what can happen if you don't file on time

There are different penalties for not filing your taxes and not paying them, says Bill Smith, managing director of CBIZ MHM's National Tax Office. "The failure-to-file penalty is much worse," he notes.

If you don't file, the failure-to-file penalty is 5% of your unpaid taxes for each month your tax return is late, up to 25%. The penalty starts accruing the day after the tax deadline. If you file more than 60 days late, you'll pay a minimum of $135 or 100% of the taxes you owe (whichever is less).

If you file your taxes but don't pay them, the IRS can charge you a failure-to-pay penalty. The penalty is far less: Generally, the IRS will charge you 0.5% of your unpaid taxes for each month you don't pay, up to 25%.

Interest also accrues on your unpaid taxes. The interest rate is equal to the federal short-term rate, plus 3%.

If both penalties "are running concurrently, the total per month cannot exceed 5%," Smith notes.

Penalties only come into play if you owe the IRS, says Smith: "Both penalties are a function of the amount of tax owed. So if you are entitled to a refund there will be no penalties. Just make sure you file within three years or the IRS is no longer required to pay you your refund."