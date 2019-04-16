VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 highest-paying entry-level jobs in tech

The U.S. tech industry is currently adding new jobs at almost 400% the rate of other fields, and it pays workers about twice as much too, according to jobs site Comparably.

That high pay isn't just limited to a handful of senior roles or hardcore technical positions. New college graduates and career changers can earn into the six figures from their first day in the office in many of tech's entry-level positions.

To find the roles that paid workers top dollar from the outset, Comparably analyzed more than 8,000 tech workers' salary records to find the ones that led to the biggest paychecks during the first three years of an employee's career. The results are good news for those who want to work in tech without learning how to code. While several of the 10 highest-paying gigs rely on strong computer science or programming skills, quite a few call for a knowledge of business or marketing.

No matter the role, wise tech workers would head to San Francisco or Seattle to start their careers. These two locations paid the most for each of the following 10 positions, beating out other top cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, Chicago and Austin, Comparably found.

10. QA analyst

Average salary: $70,383

Software quality assurance or QA analysts perform in-depth testing of systems, software and websites and then diagnose and correct any problems they encounter. Most QA analysts have a bachelor's degree in a computer-related field, although it is not always a requirement if an applicant has solid skills in information technology or computer programming, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

9. Marketing manager

Average salary: $70,392

A liaison between the marketing department and the sales, public relations and product development staff, this role is responsible for estimating the demand for an organization's tech product or service and identifying potential markets for such products. They may also develop pricing strategies to help the company increase its profits or market share. A bachelor's degree is required for most marketing management positions, and is typically earned in advertising, journalism or communications, according to the BLS.

8. Sales representative

Average salary: $70,622

These workers are responsible for finding prospective clients or customers who might be interested in purchasing a company's product. They give presentations or demonstrations about the products they are selling, negotiate prices, and answer any customer questions. Typically, representatives selling technical products have a bachelor's degree, according to the BLS.

7. UI/UX designer

Average salary: $84,841

User interface (UI) and user experience (UX) designers work together to ensure that a user's experience on a web page, software or device matches the company's vision. This means they need to make sure the interface design is stylistically pleasing as well as easy to use and navigate, but they may also be responsible for ensuring the overall branding, designs, usability and function of a device is spot on. Educational requirements for this role vary depending on the employer, but more specialized positions may require a bachelor's degree in computer science or programming, according to the BLS.

6. DevOps Engineer

Average salary: $89,300

DevOps engineers work with developers and the IT staff to oversee software deployment. They typically help a company release small features or changes to a product quickly and then incorporate feedback about such changes. Like many other roles on the list, no educational degree is necessary, though employers favor applicants with a bachelor's degree in a relevant field like computer science or programming.

5. Sales engineer

Average salary: $90,575

This sales position demands extensive knowledge of the products' parts and functions as well as understanding of the scientific processes that make these products work. Their technical skills are necessary to accurately explain the benefits of a product or service to prospective customers and demonstrate how it is better than a competitors'. Many of their duties, however, are similar to those of other sales representative in that they must win over new clients and negotiate a price. Most companies like to hire candidates with a bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field, but previous sales experience as well as technical experience or training can be enough to land the role at some companies, according to the BLS.

4. Mobile developer

Average salary: $98,317

This is a software developer who specializes in creating new applications for mobile devices. They typically must meet with clients or management to discuss the needs and look of an application, write the code for it using various programming languages, as well as integrate graphics, audio and video in the mobile app. An associate's degree in web design or related field is the most common requirement for landing a job in this field, but isn't necessary if a person can demonstrate knowledge of programming and graphic design, according to the BLS.

3. Developer

Average salary: $100,610

Software developers create computer programs and applications that allow people to perform certain functions on a computer or other device. They must identify the core functionality that users need from software programs as well as back-end support for that user experience such as the level of security and performance needed. Once they've designed the program, they then give instructions to programmers, who write computer code and test it. Software developers usually have a bachelor's degree in computer science and strong computer programming skills, according to the BLS.

2. Product manager

Average salary: $106,127

This managerial role maps out different stages of a product's development, launch and maintenance. They coordinate the work done by many other employees or teams within a company, such as that of software engineers and data scientists. They are ultimately responsible for the business success of the product. Product managers typically have a bachelor's degree in business or a related field.

1. Data scientist

Average salary: $113,254

These computer and information research scientists write algorithms that are used to detect and analyze patterns in very large data sets. They are typically looking for new insights that may improve a product's efficiency or address another issue the company wants answered. Most employers require a master's degree in computer science or a related field when hiring a data scientist, according to the BLS.

