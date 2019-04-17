Here's how many Google interviews it takes to hire a Googler

Year after year, Google has been ranked as one of the top companies to work for, so it's no surprise that the tech giant receives roughly three million applications per year. With an acceptance rate of 0.2%, you'd have a better chance of getting into Harvard.

Google's careers page makes the process seem quite simple: "Become a Googler in three steps," it advertises. "Apply. Interview. Decide."

Below those headings, the veil begins to lift: "We interview differently."

Nowadays interviewees won't come across certain oddities like brain teasers, but Google remains an outlier when it comes to how precise and methodical its interviewing process is.