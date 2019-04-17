Here's how many Google interviews it takes to hire a Googler

To determine who gets hired, Google interviewers use a scientifically proven method called "structured interviewing," where employees prepare a list of rigorous and relevant questions, and then come up with a scoring rubric to match.
What separates this method from typical job interviews is that instead of asking questions catered specifically to a candidate's resume, the same set of questions are used to assess every candidate interviewing for the same job.
In a Google Partners podcast, Lisa Stern Haynes, Google's Global Staffing Lead and Senior Recruiter, says structured interviewing helps HR personnel anticipate what they think "a good versus a mediocre versus a poor answer is going to look like. It makes assessing candidates so much easier and so much more consistent."
When drafting questions, interviewers must take into account Google's four core attributes:
- General cognitive ability: Smart people who can learn and adapt quickly
- Leadership: People who can step into leadership roles, but also know when to step back once the need for their skills have passed
- Googleyness: People who show signs of comfort with ambiguity and have a collaborative nature
- Role-related knowledge: People who have the experience and background for the specific job they're applying for
Armed with the Rule of Four along with the company's massive data library, Google seems to have perfected just how much effort is required to weed out "toxic employees" and "false positives," while saving resources and capital at the same time.
Long story short, interviewing at Google is now less stressful than it used to be — at least for Google, it is.
Tom Popomaronis is a commerce expert and proud Baltimore native. Currently, he is the Senior Director of Product Innovation at the Hawkins Group. His work has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company and The Washington Post. In 2014, he was named a "40 Under 40" by the Baltimore Business Journal.
