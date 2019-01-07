VISIT CNBC.COM

The 15 best tech companies to work for in 2019, according to Glassdoor

HubSpot employees work at their standing desks in Cambridge, Mass.
Pat Greenhouse | The Boston Globe | Getty Images
HubSpot employees work at their standing desks in Cambridge, Mass.

We're all familiar with the stories about six-digit salaries, bean bag chairs, nap pods, free food, unlimited vacation policies and other crazy perks that seem to be run of the mill for tech companies these days.

But within the industry there can be some big differences between employers. To discover which companies truly offer the best overall employee experience, job listing and recruiting site Glassdoor evaluated small, midsize and large tech firms based on feedback from a company's existing workforce on everything from salary and career opportunities to facilities.

The resulting list of 15 companies represent the cream of the crop of the tech field as well as some of the best companies to work for in the whole country, with many appearing high up on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2019 list also.

The best part? You can join any one of these organizations. All are currently hiring, Glassdoor found.

1. Zoom

Hiring in: San Jose, Calif; Denver, Colo.; Overland Park, Kan.; Los Angeles, Calif; Atlanta, Ga.

No. of open jobs: 70

What they do: "Zoom unifies cloud video conferencing, simple online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined conference room solution into one easy-to-use platform."

2. Procore Technologies

Hiring in: Carpinteria, Calif.; Austin, Texas; New York, N.Y.

No. of open jobs: 65

What they do: "Procore Technologies provides cloud-based construction management software to clients across the globe."

3. LinkedIn

Hiring in: Mountain View, Calif; San Francisco, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Omaha, Neb.; Detroit, Mich.

No. of open jobs: 189

What they do: "LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the ways companies hire, market and sell."

An employee grabs a drink from a cooler at LinkedIn headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
An employee grabs a drink from a cooler at LinkedIn headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

4. Facebook

Hiring in: Menlo Park, Calif; Seattle, Wash.; Boston, Mass.; Huntsville, Ala; Pittsburgh, Pa.

No. of open jobs: 1,566

What they do: "Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together."

Employees walk in the lobby at Facebook's headquarters in central London.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP | Getty Images
Employees walk in the lobby at Facebook's headquarters in central London.

5. Google

Hiring in: Mountain View, Calif.; Boulder, Colo.; Reston, Va.; Atlanta, Ga.; Ann Arbor, Mich.

No. of open jobs: 1,345

What they do: "Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful."

Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.

6. Salesforce

Where Hiring: San Francisco, Calif; Indianapolis, Ind.; Tampa, Fla.; Denver, Colo.; Chicago, Ill.

No. of open jobs: 688

What they do: "Salesforce empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. The company was founded on three disruptive ideas: a new technology model in cloud computing, a pay-as-you-go business model and a new integrated corporate philanthropy model."

A Salesforce corporate logo sign hangs outside their office building in New York City.
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images
A Salesforce corporate logo sign hangs outside their office building in New York City.

7. HubSpot

Hiring in: Cambridge, Mass.; Portsmouth, N.H.

No. of open jobs: 82

What they do: "HubSpot is on a mission to help businesses grow globally. Thousands of customers worldwide use HubSpot inbound marketing and sales software to transform the way they attract, engage and delight customers."

A senior support engineer sleeps in the napping room at HubSpot.
Boston Globe | Boston Globe | Getty Images
A senior support engineer sleeps in the napping room at HubSpot.

8. DocuSign

Hiring in: San Francisco, Calif.; Seattle, Wash.; Chicago, Ill.; New York, N.Y.

No. of open jobs: 155

What they do: "With its system of agreement platform, DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act-on and manage agreements."

9. Ultimate Software

Hiring in: Weston, Fla.; Alpharetta, Ga.; Santa Ana, Calif.; New York, N.Y.; San Francisco, Calif.

No. of open jobs: 94

What they do: "Ultimate Software's mission is to deliver unified, end-to-end HCM cloud solutions — everything from HR, to payroll, to benefits, to time and attendance, to recruitment, to talent management — to improve the personal work experience for you and your people — the power behind your business."

10. Paylocity

Hiring in: Schaumburg, Ill.; Meridian, Ind.; Lake Mary, Fla.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Wilmington, Del.

No. of open jobs: 89

What they do: "Paylocity develops industry-leading, cloud-based payroll and human capital management solutions to empower strategic human capital decision-making, cultivate a modern workforce propelled by innovative technology, and improve employee engagement."

11. Fast Enterprises

Where Hiring: Centennial, Colo.

No. of open jobs: 19

What they do: "Fast Enterprises is an industry leader in the development and installation of software for government agencies."

12. SAP

Hiring in: Palo Alto, Calif.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Washington, D.C.; Saint Louis, Mo.; Toronto, Ohio

No. of open jobs: 422

What they do: "As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition."

The SAP Ventures offices in Palo Alto, Calif.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The SAP Ventures offices in Palo Alto, Calif.

13. Adobe

Hiring in: San Jose, Calif.; Lehi, Utah; San Francisco, Calif.; New York, N.Y.; Seattle, Wash.

No. of open jobs: 373

What they do: "Adobe is the global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions. Our creative, marketing and document solutions empower everyone – from emerging artists to global brands – to bring digital creations to life and deliver immersive, compelling experiences to the right person at the right moment for the best results."

Adobe Systems world headquarters in downtown San Jose, Calif.
Lisa Werner | Moment Mobile | Getty Images
Adobe Systems world headquarters in downtown San Jose, Calif.

14. Compass

Hiring in: New York, N.Y.; Nashville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Washington, D.C.; Boston, Mass.

No. of open jobs: 275

What they do: "Compass is building a modern real estate platform pairing the industry's top talent with technology to make the search and sell experience intelligent and seamless."

The Visitor's Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The Visitor's Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.

15. Microsoft

Hiring in: Redmond, Wash.; Fargo, N.D.; Charlotte, N.C.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Detroit, Mich.

No. of open jobs: 1,615

What they do: "Microsoft creates a wide variety of hardware products and software solutions for businesses and consumers alike."

