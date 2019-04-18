Here's how much space you can afford to rent on a normal person's income in California

The amount of space you can afford to rent on a normal person's income can vary a lot depending on where you live. You'll likely be able to spread out in a city like Bakersfield, California, but you might feel cramped squeezing into under 400 square feet in Los Angeles.

To determine how much space you can afford across the country, real-estate website RENTCafé compared the median monthly household income for renters to the average rent in the 100 most populous U.S. cities, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Yardi Matrix.

The researchers adjusted each city's median income for inflation to reflect 2019 values, then determined how many square feet you could afford in each place if you don't spend more than the expert-advised 30% of your income on rent.

Here's what earning the median income could get you in the five most populous cities in California, along with each city's average apartment size and rent price. Cities are ranked from the largest amount of space you could afford to rent to the smallest.