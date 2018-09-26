Young people in the U.S. are flocking to cities where eye-popping real-estate prices mean they may never be able to afford to buy a home.

More than 12,000 millennials moved to San Francisco's Castro ZIP code, for example, where the median home costs more than $1.9 million. Nearly 2,500 moved to New York's Battery Park City, where median home values are also quite high. Meanwhile, 67 percent of younger millennials and 61 percent of older millennials have less than $1,000 in savings, and a growing share have nothing saved at all.

Using data from Zillow, CNBC Make It identified median home values for the top 10 places RENTCafé determined that millennials moved between 2011 and 2016.

While housing prices are close to the median in a couple of these places, they're above the national median in eight of the 10 ZIP codes. And in three of the 10 ZIP codes — located in notoriously pricey states like California and New York — typical homes can cost well over $1 million.

Here are the top 10 places with the largest increase in millennials over that five year period, and the median home values there: