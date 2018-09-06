In Washington, D.C., the median price for a home is $585,000, according to real-estate website Zillow, and the median rent is $2,700. That's nearly twice the national median of $278,900 and $1,695, respectively. In the most expensive ZIP code in the nation's capital, housing prices go dramatically higher: It can cost nearly $1 million to buy a home.

Still, while residents must contend with some of the most expensive real-estate prices in the country, as well as steep tax burdens in the surrounding areas, people who live in D.C. say their No. 1 source of financial stress isn't taxes or the cost of housing. It's debt.

That's according to financial site GOBankingRates, which conducted a study of more than 2,000 people from every state and D.C., "to pinpoint what's causing the worst financial fears and stress among Americans."

Respondents could choose one of the following options: "debt," "education," including things like college expenses, "everyday costs," including groceries and utilities, "family," including child care and divorce, "health care," "housing," or "taxes."

D.C. residents chose debt.