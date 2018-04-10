VISIT CNBC.COM

The 15 US states where taxes take the most out of your paycheck

Cramer: Best way to handle taxes
The amount individuals pay in taxes each year varies based on how much you earn, what kinds of property you own and how you spend and save your money. But where you live plays a role as well.

Each state's tax burden reveals the proportion of total personal income that residents must pay toward state and local taxes, which can vary wildly from place to place. To determine which states carry the highest tax burdens, WalletHub compared property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes as a share of personal income for all 50 U.S. states.

Here are the 15 states where residents must put the highest proportions of their paychecks towards taxes.

14. TIE: Mississippi

Total tax burden: 9.32 percent

Property tax burden: 2.8 percent
Individual income tax burden: 1.72 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 4.8 percent

Vicksburg, Mississippi
Peeter Visimaa | Getty Images
14. TIE: Iowa

Total tax burden: 9.32 percent

Property tax burden: 3.43 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.5 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.39 percent

Des Moines, Iowa
Eddie Brady | Getty Images
13. West Virginia

Total tax burden: 9.4 percent

Property tax burden: 2.43 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.87 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 4.1 percent

West Virginia Capital Building.
Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
12. Maryland

Total tax burden: 9.45 percent

Property tax burden: 2.77 percent
Individual income tax burden: 3.92 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 2.76 percent

Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, is part of the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.
Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images Plus
11. Ohio

Total tax burden: 9.48 percent

Property tax burden: 2.9 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.71 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.87 percent

Cleveland, Ohio
Source: This Is Cleveland
10. California

Total tax burden: 9.57 percent

Property tax burden: 2.66 percent
Individual income tax burden: 3.65 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.26 percent

San Francisco, California Skyline
9. New Jersey

Total tax burden: 10.02 percent

Property tax burden: 5.12 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.46 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 2.44 percent

Jersey City, New Jersey
8. Illinois

Total tax burden: 10.08 percent

Property tax burden: 4.11 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.44 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.53 percent

Chicago, Illinois
marchello74 | Getty Images
7. Rhode Island

Total tax burden: 10.14 percent

Property tax burden: 4.7 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.31 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.13 percent

A skyline view of Providence, Rhode Island
Tupungato | Getty Images
6. Connecticut

Total tax burden: 10.19 percent

Property tax burden: 4.17 percent
Individual income tax burden: 3.34 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 2.68 percent

Hartford, Connecticut
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
5. Minnesota

Total tax burden: 10.37 percent

Property tax burden: 3 percent
Individual income tax burden: 3.7 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.67 percent

Minneapolis, St. Paul Minnesota.
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
4. Vermont

Total tax burden: 10.94 percent

Property tax burden: 5.2 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.32 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.42 percent

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
3. Maine

Total tax burden: 11.02 percent

Property tax burden: 4.8 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.69 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.53 percent

Paddleboarding across the harbor in Portland, Maine.
Chris Bennett | Getty Images
2. Hawaii

Total tax burden: 11.57 percent

Property tax burden: 2.2 percent
Individual income tax burden: 2.85 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 6.52 percent

20150710081207_1800_IMG_6287.JPG_226194
1. New York

Total tax burden: 13.04 percent

Property tax burden: 4.62 percent
Individual income tax burden: 4.78 percent
Total sales and excise tax burden: 3.64 percent

Statue of Liberty and New York City skyline.
Alison Langley | Getty Images
