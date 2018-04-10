The 15 US states where taxes take the most out of your paycheck

The amount individuals pay in taxes each year varies based on how much you earn, what kinds of property you own and how you spend and save your money. But where you live plays a role as well.

Each state's tax burden reveals the proportion of total personal income that residents must pay toward state and local taxes, which can vary wildly from place to place. To determine which states carry the highest tax burdens, WalletHub compared property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes as a share of personal income for all 50 U.S. states.

Here are the 15 states where residents must put the highest proportions of their paychecks towards taxes.