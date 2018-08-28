This is the No. 1 source of financial stress in New York—and it's not debt or the cost of housing

In New York state, the median price for a home is $375,000, according to real-estate website Zillow, and the median rent is $3,300. That's nearly twice the national median of $218,000 and $1,695, respectively. And in Manhattan, median home and rent prices are dramatically higher: It can cost more than $1.7 million to buy and nearly $3,500 to rent.

Still, while residents must contend with some of the most expensive real-estate prices in the country, New Yorkers say their top source of financial stress isn't housing. It's the cost of living overall.

That's according to financial site GOBankingRates, which conducted a study of more than 2,000 people from every state and Washington, D.C., "to pinpoint what's causing the worst financial fears and stress among Americans."

Respondents could choose one of the following options: "debt," "education," including things like college expenses, "everyday costs," including groceries and utilities, "family," including child care and divorce, "health care," "housing," or "taxes."

New Yorkers chose everyday costs.