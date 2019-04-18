Why these 3 pro athletes who earn millions of dollars still drive cheaper cars

LeBron James is one of the best athletes alive today, and he's also one of the richest: He has a net worth of around $450 million, according to Forbes. James's latest contract with the Los Angeles Lakers will increase in value each year until it hits $41 million for the 2021-2022 season, according to sports contract website Spotrac, and the basketball star also earns hundreds of millions from endorsement deals and brand investments.
So when he started appearing in Kia ads in 2015, many fans expressed skepticism. But James stuck by the endorsement and insisted that he really does own a Kia K900.
Confirmation came in 2016 when teammate Richard Jefferson posted a video to his Snapchat of James getting into the vehicle after the team arrived back in Cleveland, fresh off a win against the Hawks in Atlanta. "You come home, eight straight, and he rocking the Kia," Jefferson says in the video. "There's a 1,000% chance that there's a 100% chance that LeBron drives a Kia."
It isn't James's only ride: He's also owned a 2006 Hummer H1 and a 2012 Bentley GT, among others. Still, his general attitude towards money is to be careful with it. He's even called himself the cheapest player in the NBA.
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss:
Here's how much it costs to produce one episode of 'Game of Thrones'