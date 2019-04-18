Why these 3 pro athletes who earn millions of dollars still drive cheaper cars

In March 2018, NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, Cousins' deal made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

But you wouldn't guess his salary based on what he drives: a dented GMC Savana passenger van with more than 100,000 miles on it. He and his wife bought it from his grandmother for $5,000 in 2014.

"People like to give me a hard time, but it still runs well," Cousins tweeted in 2018, along with a photo of the van.

To Cousins, "it's better to buy appreciating assets than depreciating," he told Kevin Clark of The Wall Street Journal in 2016. "No yachts, no sports cars."

The starting quarterback makes a good point. The moment you drive a new car off the lot, its value depreciates by about 20 percent.