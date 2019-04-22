Fund your 401(k) first, says the author of 'I Will Teach You To Be Rich'—here's why

If you max out your 401(k) match, great. Then you have a decision to make with any leftover money, Sethi says. Should you put more in your retirement fund or should you build up your emergency savings?

If you can, do both, Sethi says. But he recommends continuing to prioritize retirement. "It's great to start investing as early as possible because over time, that money will turn into a lot," he explains.

There's a lot of room to invest with a 401(k). In 2019, you can contribute up to $19,000, and if you're over 50 you have some additional opportunities to put in even more.

Say you have $100 left over at the end of the month after maxing out your 401(k) match. Sethi suggests putting $75 of those dollars in your 401(k), which might mean adjusting your contribution level.

With the remaining $25, Sethi recommends setting up an automatic transfer from your checking account into a savings account every month. To make your money work for you, consider a high-yield online savings account like Ally's, which is currently paying 2.2% APY.