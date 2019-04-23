VISIT CNBC.COM

Disney isn't the only company paying its CEO 1,000 times more than its typical employee earns—here are 12 others

Bob Iger attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019.
Chief executives have long earned some of the largest paychecks in America, but at what point does their compensation defy reason? If you're Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of the Disney company's co-founder Roy Disney, the tipping point is about $66 million — or what Disney CEO Bob Iger earned last year.

In a series of tweets posted on April 21, Abigail Disney criticized the level of compensation Iger receives, stating that "by any objective measure a pay ratio over a thousand is insane."

The $65.7 million Iger earned last year is indeed more than 1,000 times the median salary of all Disney employees, which is $46,127, according to a study from Equilar. Thanks to incentives associated with his contract extension, that imbalance amounted to a paycheck 1,424 times greater than his workers' in 2018. (This year, his compensation is projected to be a more modest $35 million.)

And while the median income for chief executives was $189,600 in 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Iger is not alone in receiving multi-million dollar packages for his efforts at the helm of a company. Median compensation for 132 chief executives of S&P 500 companies hit $12.4 million last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But Iger's much higher pay doesn't make him an outlier. In fact, Iger joins a fairly full club of CEOs who earn over a 1,000 times more than their typical employee does. Here are the 12 other S&P 500 industry titans also earning an "insane" amount more than their staff, if we go by Abigail Disney's definition. The data used here is from a report complied earlier this month by MyLogIQ, an aggregator of public company information.

13. James Quincey

James Quincey, president and chief executive officer of Coca-Cola Co., at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2019.
Company: The Coca-Cola Company
CEO annual pay: $16.7 million (1,016 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $16,440
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 2
Annual corporate profit: $6.5 billion

12. Kevin R. Johnson

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson takes a sip of coffee while speaking during the company's annual shareholders meeting at WAMU Theater, on March 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.
Company: Starbucks Corp
CEO annual pay: $13.4 million (1,049 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $12,754
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 2
Annual corporate profit: $4.5 billion

11. Michelle Gass

Michelle Gass
Company: Kohl's Corporation
CEO annual pay: $12.3 million (1,115 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $11,070
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 1.9
Annual corporate profit: $801 million

10. Greg Creed

Greg Creed, CEO, Yum Brands
Company: Yum! Brands, Inc.
CEO annual pay: $14.0 million (1,181 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $11,865
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 1.8
Annual corporate profit: $1.5 billion

9. Barbara Rentler

Company: Ross Stores, Inc.
CEO annual pay: $12.3 million (1,222 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $10,027
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 1.7
Annual corporate profit: $1.6 billion

8. Gerald W. Evans Jr.

Company: Hanesbrands Inc.
CEO annual pay: $8.8 million (1,391 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $6,348
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 0.5
Annual corporate profit: $868.0 million

7. Robert "Bob" A. Iger

The Walt Disney Company CEO, Robert Iger arrives for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Company: The Walt Disney Company
CEO annual pay: $65.7 million (1,424 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $46,127
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 1.5
Annual corporate profit: $13.1 billion

6. David M. Zaslav

: Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav visits 'Mornings With Maria' at Fox Business Network Studios on April 10, 2019 in New York City.
Company: Discovery, Inc.
CEO annual pay: $129.5 million (1,511 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $85,704
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 1.4
Annual corporate profit: $681 million

5. Brian R. Niccol

Brian Niccol, CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Company: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
CEO annual pay: $33.6 million (2,438 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $13,779
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 0.9
Annual corporate profit: $176.6 million

4. Kevin P. Clark

Company: Aptiv PLC
CEO annual pay: $14.1 million (2,609 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $5,414
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 0.8
Annual corporate profit: $1.1 billion

3. Joseph M. Hogan

Joseph M. Hogan is CEO of Align Technology, a manufacturer of 3D digital scanners and clear aligners used in orthodontics.
Company: Align Technology Inc.
CEO annual pay: $41.8 million (3,168 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $13,180
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 0.7
Annual corporate profit: $400.2 million

2. Ynon Kreiz

Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel, Inc., attends Barbie's 60th Anniversary in New York City.
Company: Mattel, Inc.
CEO annual pay: $18.7 million (3,408 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $5,489
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 0.6
Annual corporate profit: -$531.0 million

1. Arthur L. Peck

Art Peck, CEO of Gap Inc.
Company: The Gap, Inc.
CEO annual pay: $20.8 million (3,566 times the typical employee)
Median annual employee pay: $5,831
No. of hours it takes the CEO to earn median employee pay: 0.6
Annual corporate profit: $1.0 billion

