Chief executives have long earned some of the largest paychecks in America, but at what point does their compensation defy reason? If you're Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of the Disney company's co-founder Roy Disney, the tipping point is about $66 million — or what Disney CEO Bob Iger earned last year.

In a series of tweets posted on April 21, Abigail Disney criticized the level of compensation Iger receives, stating that "by any objective measure a pay ratio over a thousand is insane."

The $65.7 million Iger earned last year is indeed more than 1,000 times the median salary of all Disney employees, which is $46,127, according to a study from Equilar. Thanks to incentives associated with his contract extension, that imbalance amounted to a paycheck 1,424 times greater than his workers' in 2018. (This year, his compensation is projected to be a more modest $35 million.)

And while the median income for chief executives was $189,600 in 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Iger is not alone in receiving multi-million dollar packages for his efforts at the helm of a company. Median compensation for 132 chief executives of S&P 500 companies hit $12.4 million last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But Iger's much higher pay doesn't make him an outlier. In fact, Iger joins a fairly full club of CEOs who earn over a 1,000 times more than their typical employee does. Here are the 12 other S&P 500 industry titans also earning an "insane" amount more than their staff, if we go by Abigail Disney's definition. The data used here is from a report complied earlier this month by MyLogIQ, an aggregator of public company information.