36% of young adults are 'financially at risk'—here's how to prevent that from happening to your kids

We've been told again and again that it's much easier to learn a new language as a child than it is as an adult. That idea is also true when it comes to financial literacy. And yet, a good chunk of parents fail to set their kids up for financial success. A 2018 study from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found that 36% of young adults are "financially at risk." Researchers sampled a pool of 3,050 emerging adults (ages 18 and up) to access their financial aptitude, including their understanding of basic economic concepts (i.e., interest rates, inflation) and financial practices. Participants who were deemed "financially at risk" had no savings "with which to pay their living expenses for three months, if needed" as well as "resources to come up with $2,000 in the event of an emergency," according to the study.

A ripple effect

Only 22% of the 18- to 24-year-old individuals were reported to be financially stable, meaning they were better at planning finances, had checking or savings accounts and less likely to use expensive alternative services (i.e., payday lenders). But even those who were financially stable said they were only "moderately comfortable" about their financial literacy. Gaurav Sinha, the lead author of the study, believes it's an issue that may negatively affect the financial literacy of future generations. "It's concerning that many young people are entering adulthood without adequate financial capabilities to ensure their future well-being and that of their children," she said in an interview with Science Daily.

Preparing your children for financial stability