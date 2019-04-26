You won't find professional sports gambler, and current "Jeopardy!" champ, James Holzhauer sitting behind a desk at an office. The 34-year-old is more comfortable making bets in Vegas and cleaning up on the set of the popular game show than he is making small talk at the water cooler.

"I honestly don't think I can hack it in the 9-to-5 world, though I've never actually tried," Holzhauer tells CNBC Make It. "I really like not having to justify my decisions to anyone else, as well as the freedom to vacation whenever I want."

Holzhauer has racked up $1,225,987 over 16 games as of Thursday. He's now second only to "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings in terms of overall winnings, and he continues to smash single-game records.

Part of his success, experts say, is his comfort with taking risks, which helps him in his day job as a gambler. "The real advantage I draw from my job is that I don't have a mental block about betting $38,314 on one trivia question," he has said. "It's only money."