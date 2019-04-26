The top 10 cities for working parents

Skip Navigation
Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

As the cost of living continues to rise, it comes as no surprise that many families are keeping an eye out for places where their money will go the furthest. 

In 2018, 63% of two-parent households with children under the age of 18 had two working parents, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's a slight increase from 61% in 2016.

Personal finance site SmartAsset created a list of the top cities where working parents seem to be thriving the most. To come up with the ranking, SmartAsset used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to examine 524 cities based on metrics including unemployment rate from October 2018 to December 2018, median annual rent/mortgage costs, average high school graduation rate and average annual childcare costs.

The results show that the top cities for working parents are located mostly in the middle of the country, with cities in Arkansas, Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin dominating the top 10.

Take a look below at the best locations for working parents, according to SmartAsset: 

Utah Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau
10. Provo, Utah

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $10,572

Average high school graduation rate: 89%

Average annual childcare costs: $8,586

9. Midland, Texas

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $13,548

Average high school graduation rate: 89%

Average annual childcare costs: $7,998

8. Wichita Falls, Texas

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $8,856

Average high school graduation rate: 95%

Average annual childcare costs: $7,998

Calgary skyline reflecting in the Bow River by Prince's Island park at Eau Claire.
jewhyte | iStock | Getty Images
7. Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $10,284

Average high school graduation rate: 88%

Average annual childcare costs: $11,111

6. Jonesboro, Arkansas

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $9,396

Average high school graduation rate: 90%

Average annual childcare costs: $6,037

5. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $10,116

Average high school graduation rate: 89%

Average annual childcare costs: $11,111

Residents enjoy the saturday morning Farmers Market on the square in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Wesley Hitt | Getty Images
4. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $9,780

Average high school graduation rate: 89%

Average annual childcare costs: $6,037

3. College Station, Texas

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $12,060

Average high school graduation rate: 87%

Average childcare costs: $7,998

2. Iowa City, Iowa

Unemployment rate: 1.6%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $12,372

Average high school graduation rate: 91%

Average childcare costs: $9,280

1. Ames, Iowa

Unemployment rate: 1.3%

Median annual rental/mortgage costs: $11,748

Average high school graduation rate: 92%

Average childcare costs: $9,280

Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
