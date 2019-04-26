The top 10 cities for working parents

As the cost of living continues to rise, it comes as no surprise that many families are keeping an eye out for places where their money will go the furthest.

In 2018, 63% of two-parent households with children under the age of 18 had two working parents, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's a slight increase from 61% in 2016.

Personal finance site SmartAsset created a list of the top cities where working parents seem to be thriving the most. To come up with the ranking, SmartAsset used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to examine 524 cities based on metrics including unemployment rate from October 2018 to December 2018, median annual rent/mortgage costs, average high school graduation rate and average annual childcare costs.

The results show that the top cities for working parents are located mostly in the middle of the country, with cities in Arkansas, Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin dominating the top 10.

Take a look below at the best locations for working parents, according to SmartAsset: