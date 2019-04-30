Millionaire fitness coach: These 10-minute workouts will instantly wake you up—even when you're feeling sluggish

It can be a challenge to work out in the mornings, especially if you're feeling tired and groggy from the day before. But even science has shown that there are benefits to getting in some exercise before you start the day.
I've spent most of my career — with the help of my co-founder, Tobi Pearce — building a multimillion-dollar fitness empire. Throughout my years of helping people in their health and fitness journeys, I've found that these are some of the most popular energy-boosting morning workouts:
First things first: So many people underestimate the importance of a proper warm-up before their workout. Warming up before you exercise can be the difference between having a successful workout, where your body works at its best, and a workout that leads to very few benefits.
A warm-up usually consists of a few minutes of stretching or cardio — and they're especially important do to before a high-intensity workout to prevent fatigue and reduce the risk of injury.
If you're pregnant or recovering from any sort of injury, make sure you consult with your healthcare professional before doing any form of workout.
HIIT is a workout style that features short intervals of high-intensity cardio, followed by a rest period. Because your body is working at a high intensity, your heart rate and ability to burn calories increases.
But don't work yourself too hard. The goal with HIIT is to elevate your heart rate into a zone that's close to your maximum heart rate (learn how to calculate your maximum heart rate here).
LISS is a form of cardio where you maintain the same pace for a set period of time. The difference between LISS and HIIT is the intensity. With LISS, the objective is to exercise at a steady, consistent pace while maintaining the intensity for the entire session.
Kayla Itsines is a personal trainer and co-founder of the fitness app SWEAT. Throughout her years of training, she has educated and supported millions of women in their health and fitness journeys.
