Success

Millionaire fitness coach: These 10-minute workouts will instantly wake you up—even when you're feeling sluggish

Criene | Twenty20

It can be a challenge to work out in the mornings, especially if you're feeling tired and groggy from the day before. But even science has shown that there are benefits to getting in some exercise before you start the day.

I've spent most of my career — with the help of my co-founder, Tobi Pearce — building a multimillion-dollar fitness empire. Throughout my years of helping people in their health and fitness journeys, I've found that these are some of the most popular energy-boosting morning workouts:

Always do a proper warm-up before you begin

First things first: So many people underestimate the importance of a proper warm-up before their workout. Warming up before you exercise can be the difference between having a successful workout, where your body works at its best, and a workout that leads to very few benefits.

A warm-up usually consists of a few minutes of stretching or cardio — and they're especially important do to before a high-intensity workout to prevent fatigue and reduce the risk of injury.

If you're pregnant or recovering from any sort of injury, make sure you consult with your healthcare professional before doing any form of workout.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT is a workout style that features short intervals of high-intensity cardio, followed by a rest period. Because your body is working at a high intensity, your heart rate and ability to burn calories increases.

But don't work yourself too hard. The goal with HIIT is to elevate your heart rate into a zone that's close to your maximum heart rate (learn how to calculate your maximum heart rate here).

  • Sprint-and-rest: To start, do a 30-second sprint, immediately followed by a 30-second walk (or simply take a rest). Repeat this sprint-and-rest interval for at least 10 minutes.
  • Skipping: This type of HIIT exercise works out lots of different muscles and gets your heart racing. You can skip outside or purchase a skipping rope to do indoors. A fun technique is the "double-under," where the rope passes you twice in one jump. Keeping your knee jumps high will also add some extra challenge.
  • Hill sprinting: Hill sprints combine traditional sprinting with a form of resistance, which can work out more muscle groups. To start, find a hill nearby that provides a slight incline, but nothing too steep. Start running on the flat ground and work yourself up to the top of the hill as quickly as you can. Then, walk back down the hill and repeat.
Low-intensity interval training (LISS)

LISS is a form of cardio where you maintain the same pace for a set period of time. The difference between LISS and HIIT is the intensity. With LISS, the objective is to exercise at a steady, consistent pace while maintaining the intensity for the entire session.

  • Walking: That's right, even just 10 minutes of walking can trigger the release of endorphins. It's easy to stick to and can help to improve overall fitness. You can do this outside or on a treadmill.
  • Ellipticals: If you have access to a gym of cardio equipment, get in 10 minutes of elliptical training. Pedal briskly for five minutes forward, and then pedal in reverse for the remaining five minutes.
  • Swimming: This is a great full body workout! Simply swim the length of the pool continuously. To engage other muscle groups, switch up your strokes throughout the workout.

Kayla Itsines is a personal trainer and co-founder of the fitness app SWEAT. Throughout her years of training, she has educated and supported millions of women in their health and fitness journeys.

Criene | Twenty20
