Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'I think every kid in the world should learn' this skill

If you want to catch Apple CEO Tim Cook's eye, you should brush up on your technical skills.

Cook said coding is "the most important second language you can learn" at the TIME 100 Summit in New York City last week, Money reports.

"I think every kid in the world should learn to code," Cook said. "Whether your passion is in science or the arts, it's a way to express yourself."

Cook knows what it takes to be successful. He took over Apple from Steve Jobs in 2011, and since then the company's market capitalization, or what it's worth to investors, has more than doubled.

"I'm not saying everyone needs to become a programmer," he added. "I'm saying like the basics of mathematics and history, it's a core skill that kids need to have."