Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'I think every kid in the world should learn' this skill

If you want to catch Apple CEO Tim Cook's eye, you should brush up on your technical skills.
Cook said coding is "the most important second language you can learn" at the TIME 100 Summit in New York City last week, Money reports.
"I think every kid in the world should learn to code," Cook said. "Whether your passion is in science or the arts, it's a way to express yourself."
Cook knows what it takes to be successful. He took over Apple from Steve Jobs in 2011, and since then the company's market capitalization, or what it's worth to investors, has more than doubled.
"I'm not saying everyone needs to become a programmer," he added. "I'm saying like the basics of mathematics and history, it's a core skill that kids need to have."
He's far from the only one to encourage job seekers to hone these technical skills. Bill Gates also advocates for young workers to learn to code, and various computing competences routinely top lists of the most-valued skills from careers sites like Payscale and LinkedIn.
That said, other abilities are highly valued in the workplace and can lead to job opportunities as well. Skills like creativity, time management and collaboration are also in high-demand among employers. In fact, their desirability is on the rise, Paul Petrone, editor of LinkedIn Learning, recently told CNBC Make It.
"Employers recognize the importance of embracing modern technologies as well as recognizing those things technology can't do: connect with other people, engage in out-of-the-box thinking and quickly adapt to new priorities or problems," Petrone said.
