Ray Dalio had CEOs like Bill Gates and Elon Musk take a personality test—here's what he found that makes them so successful

When billionaire Ray Dalio stepped down as CEO of Bridgewater Associates in 2011 after 35 years at the helm, the new management struggled with the transition.

So Dalio — who is known for working by a set of principles and systems for success — analytically dissected what was missing without him running the company.

The missing piece, Dalio and his team found, was that he was a "shaper."

"A shaper is someone who comes up with unique and valuable visions and builds them out beautifully, typically over the doubts and opposition of others," Dalio writes his book "Principles: Life and Work. " Apple's Steve Jobs was the most iconic shaper, he says.

Bridgewater has long used personality tests for recruitment and management purposes, according to the book. So to figure out how to build up the team's "shaping" skills, Dalio had the best shapers he knew complete an hour-long personality assessment. Shapers including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey took the test, according to "Principles."

(Though "Principles" does not say what assessment was given, Dalio has tweeted that he finds the "Workplace Personality Inventory and Team Dimensions Profile in conjunction with the Golden Personality Profiler and Myers Briggs to be exceptionally accurate. ")

Shapers, Dalio learned from the tests, "have a lot in common." Here are the characteristics of elite shapers, like Musk and Gates, according to "Principles."