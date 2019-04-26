VISIT CNBC.COM

This is how Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates spends his money

Bill Gates
Chesnot | Getty Images
Bill Gates

Microsoft pushed past $1 trillion in market value on Thursday, and its co-founder Bill Gates once again became a hundred billionaire in March. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the only other person in that club.)

Famously, Gates has committed to donating much of his wealth through the Giving Pledge — a movement he created with Warren Buffett in 2010, inviting other billionaires to donate the majority of their money to charity — and he has given a total of $45.5 billion through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and through other family foundations dating back to 1994.

Still, that leaves Gates with many, many billions to play with. So how does he spend his wealth?

Wealth-X, a global high net worth intelligence and data company, gave CNBC Make It a breakdown of Gates' fortune, with figures as conservative estimates. It estimates Gates' net worth is at least $109.8 billion as of Friday.

Here are some of the ways Gates spends his money.

Real estate

Gates has a multimillion-dollar property portfolio, which includes his 66,000-square-foot lakeside home in Medina, Washington, worth an estimated $80 million, according to Wealth-X. The estate reportedly has everything from a trampoline room to a 2,300-square-foot reception hall.

Additionally, Gates owns an equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida, the value of which Wealth-X pegs at $8.5 million. (Gates' daughter, Jennifer, is an avid horseback rider.)

Bill Gates's house in the Medina Area of Seattle.
Ted Soqui | Getty Images
Bill Gates's house in the Medina Area of Seattle.

Private jet and sports cars

Gates has a private jet — a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express — valued at $30 million, according to Wealth-X. He also has a collection of sports cars worth an estimated $650,000, including a Porsche 911, a Jaguar XJ6, a Porsche Carrera Cabriolet 964, a 1988 Porsche 959 Coupe and a Ferrari 348.

Private Island

Richard Branson isn't the only billionaire to own a private tropical island, Gates has one too. According to Wealth-X, Gates' island in Belize, called Grand Bogue Caye, is valued at about $25 million.

Art

Gates' extensive art collection includes works by Leonardo da Vinci, Andrew Wyeth and Winslow Homer. His collection is valued at an estimated $130 million, according to Wealth-X.

All the rest

The bulk of Gates' fortune is tens of billions of dollars in private holdings and common stock, including an estimated $23.6 billion worth of shares in Microsoft (which had a market cap of $994 billion at 1:45 p.m. EST on Friday). He also has $7.9 billion in cash from things like previous salaries, bonuses, investment dividends, etc., according to Wealth-X.

