Jeff Bezos gave away more money than Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg combined in 2018

As everyone from Alexandra Ocasio Cortez to Warren Buffett is talking about the rich paying higher taxes, the Chronicle of Philanthropy's annual Philanthropy 50 list reveals how much money some of them are giving away.

The list ranks 50 of the country's biggest donors, and in 2018 the group gave $7.8 billion to charitable causes — which is much less than last year. In 2017, the Philanthropy 50 gave $14.7 billion, according to the Chronicle.

So who's on the list? Lots of well-known billionaires, but as the Chronicle points out, "some of America's biggest donors don't appear" because of the Chronicle's methodology, which doesn't include multiyear gift installments. Plus "not all philanthropists publicly disclose details about their giving," notes the Chronicle.