2018's biggest winners and losers: How Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other billionaires stack up

It's safe to say Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had a pretty good year: in July, he was crowned the richest man in modern history, and according to Bloomberg, took the title as the biggest winner of 2018.

Bezos grew his wealth by a whopping $24 billion last year, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index (a daily ranking of the world's richest people that is updated at the close of every trading day in New York). Still, Bloomberg notes that even Bezos was susceptible to the stock market's rocky tail-end of the year, and saw his fortune dwindle $45 billion since September. On Wednesday, Bezos' total net worth on the index is $125 billion.

The second biggest gainer of 2018 was Lei Jun, the chairman of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. Lei gained $8.6 billion in 2018. As of Wednesday his net worth is pegged at $11.9 billion, earning him the 96th spot on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Following Lei is the founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce operator Pinduoduo, Colin Huang, who added $6.9 billion to his fortune in 2018. The 38-year-old currently ranks 100th on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index with a net worth of $11.6 billion.