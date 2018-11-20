Here are the scandals and other incidents that have sent Facebook's share price tanking in 2018

Facebook shares finished Tuesday at $132.43, up slightly from $131.55 on Monday, the company's lowest closing share price in nearly 22 months.

The decline comes after yet another major scandal for Facebook in what has been a tumultuous year for the company. After peaking in July, shares of the tech company are down almost 40 percent.

Here's a list of the numerous mistakes, scandals and other events in 2018 that have pummeled Facebook's stock price into its current spiral.