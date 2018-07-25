Facebook to report earnings after the bell

Facebook investors are waiting to see if data leaks and fake news scandals have impacted the platform's user rates.

The company is slated to report its second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what the street expects:

Estimated earnings per share: $1.72 per a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Estimated revenue: $13.36 billion per a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Estimated global daily active users (DAUs): 1.49 billion, according to StreetAccount and FactSet

Estimated North American DAUs: 185.4 million, according to FactSet

Estimated European DAUs: 279.4 million, according to FactSet

Of particular interest are Facebook'sdaily active user (DAUs) rates, especially those in North America and Europe. This quarter marks the majority of time since the Cambridge Analytica data leaks were revealed, when it reported the data analytics firm had used improperly obtained Facebook user data to target political advertising. Since then, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has testified in front ofU.S. Congress and before the EU about his company's ability to protect user data. (The first quarter report only included the first two weeks since Cambridge Analytica scandal.)

Facebook has also implemented many changes to better inform users about advertising, including creating political ad regulations and databases and more ways to see what ads Pages are running. It is also reducing the frequency of misinformation posts, and taking down content meant to incite violence.

The period also encompasses enactment of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, a set of regulations giving users more control over their online data.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.