Jeff Bezos' Day One Fund gives $97.5 million to 24 groups helping the homeless

Jeff Bezos named 24 organizations that will receive a collective $97.5 million in grants for their work to help the homeless population, the Amazon CEO announced Tuesday.
The announcement comes one week after Amazon's HQ2 decision launched fears around displacement of affordable housing in the two locations it plans to move — Long Island City in New York and an area of Arlington, Va.
Bezos, the wealthiest man in modern history with a net worth of more than $125 billion estimated by Forbes, launched the $2 billion "Day One Fund" in September. At the time, Bezos said the fund would be split between the Day 1 Families Fund, whose goal would be to help homeless families, and the Day 1 Academies Fund, with the aim of creating high quality, non-profit preschools for low-income communities. Tuesday's announcement was for the recipients of the Day 1 Families Fund grants.
The 24 organizations are spread throughout 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Below is the full list of recipients:
Abode Services, Fremont, CA • $5 million
Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, New Orleans, LA • $5 million
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, Miami, FL • $5 million
Catholic Community Services of Western Washington, Tacoma, WA • $5 million
Community of Hope, Washington, DC • $5 million
Community Rebuilders, Grand Rapids, MI • $5 million
Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence, RI • $5 million
District Alliance for Safe Housing (DASH), Washington, DC • $2.5 million
Emerald Development and Economic Network, Cleveland, OH • $2.5 million
FrontLine Service, Cleveland, OH • $2.5 million
Hamilton Families, San Francisco, CA • $2.5 million
Heartland Family Service, Omaha, NE • $5 million
Housing Families First, Henrico, VA • $2.5 million
JOIN, Portland, OR • $5 million
LA Family Housing, North Hollywood, CA • $5 million
Northern Virginia Family Service, Oakton, VA • $2.5 million
Primo Center for Women and Children, Chicago, IL • $2.5 million
Refugee Women's Alliance, Seattle, WA • $2.5 million
SEARCH Homeless Services, Houston, TX • $5 million
Simpson Housing Services, Minneapolis, MN • $2.5 million
The Salvation Army, Center of Hope, Charlotte, NC • $5 million
The Salvation Army of Greater Houston, Houston, TX • $5 million
UMOM New Day Centers, Phoenix, AZ • $5 million
Urban Resource Institute, New York, NY • $5 million