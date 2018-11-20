Jeff Bezos' Day One Fund gives $97.5 million to 24 groups helping the homeless

Jeff Bezos named 24 organizations that will receive a collective $97.5 million in grants for their work to help the homeless population, the Amazon CEO announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes one week after Amazon's HQ2 decision launched fears around displacement of affordable housing in the two locations it plans to move — Long Island City in New York and an area of Arlington, Va.

Bezos, the wealthiest man in modern history with a net worth of more than $125 billion estimated by Forbes, launched the $2 billion "Day One Fund" in September. At the time, Bezos said the fund would be split between the Day 1 Families Fund, whose goal would be to help homeless families, and the Day 1 Academies Fund, with the aim of creating high quality, non-profit preschools for low-income communities. Tuesday's announcement was for the recipients of the Day 1 Families Fund grants.

The 24 organizations are spread throughout 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Below is the full list of recipients:

Abode Services, Fremont, CA • $5 million

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, New Orleans, LA • $5 million

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, Miami, FL • $5 million

Catholic Community Services of Western Washington, Tacoma, WA • $5 million

Community of Hope, Washington, DC • $5 million

Community Rebuilders, Grand Rapids, MI • $5 million

Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence, RI • $5 million

District Alliance for Safe Housing (DASH), Washington, DC • $2.5 million

Emerald Development and Economic Network, Cleveland, OH • $2.5 million

FrontLine Service, Cleveland, OH • $2.5 million

Hamilton Families, San Francisco, CA • $2.5 million

Heartland Family Service, Omaha, NE • $5 million

Housing Families First, Henrico, VA • $2.5 million

JOIN, Portland, OR • $5 million

LA Family Housing, North Hollywood, CA • $5 million

Northern Virginia Family Service, Oakton, VA • $2.5 million

Primo Center for Women and Children, Chicago, IL • $2.5 million

Refugee Women's Alliance, Seattle, WA • $2.5 million

SEARCH Homeless Services, Houston, TX • $5 million

Simpson Housing Services, Minneapolis, MN • $2.5 million

The Salvation Army, Center of Hope, Charlotte, NC • $5 million

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston, Houston, TX • $5 million

UMOM New Day Centers, Phoenix, AZ • $5 million

Urban Resource Institute, New York, NY • $5 million

