Instead, he said, lawmakers should focus on things like the estate tax, taxes on capital and Social Security. His view may be more closely aligned with Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax policy that focuses on taxing net worth on households worth more than $50 million.

"Now, you finally have some politicians who are so extreme that I'd say, 'No, that's even beyond,'" Gates said, an apparent reference to Ocasio-Cortez. "You do start to create tax dodging and disincentives, and an incentive to have the income show up in other countries and things. But we can be more progressive without really threatening income generation — what you have left to decide how to spread around."

Gates, who held the title of the richest man on Earth on and off for decades before Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unseated him last year, also ripped the increasingly popular modern monetary theory.

The school of thought has received backing on the left from politicians such as Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is likely to run for president in 2020. President Donald Trump has expressed views that align with it, too. "First of all, you never have to default because you print the money. I hate to tell you. So there's never a default," Trump said while campaigning in 2016.

The theory, also known as MMT, dismisses concerns about sovereign debt since countries that print their own currency can't really run out of money.

"That is some crazy talk," Gates told The Verge.

