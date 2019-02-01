The Supreme Court could stop Elizabeth Warren's wealth tax dead in its tracks

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has set the stage for a colossal battle at the U.S. Supreme Court over her proposed wealth tax on households worth more than $50 million.

The proposal, which would raise trillions of dollars to fund a host of social programs that are key to the Massachusetts senator's agenda, would awaken an area of constitutional law that has lain dormant for decades, experts say.

And it would put Warren, if elected president, on an early collision course with a branch of government that could determine the success or failure of her administration.

It is a concern the campaign is aware of. Behind the scenes, Warren's team sought legal advice from leading scholars ahead of rolling out its proposal, and put together a deeply researched briefing book on the matter.

But that work was likely just the start of a long process that is shaping up to be the first major legal test of a candidate who was once an influential professor at Harvard Law School.

"It's the dream of constitutional law professors," Matthew Frank, the associate director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University, said of Warren's proposal. "It would be an occasion for a burst of amicus briefs, of scholarly articles, of all sort of scholarly arguments."

But it could be a nightmare for a nascent administration butting heads with a conservative court over a tax that Warren has said she would use to provide funding for investments in childcare, reductions of student loan debt and an ambitious slate of climate policies.

The proposal would impose a 2 percent tax on net worth between $50 million and $1 billion. A 3 percent tax would apply to household net worth above $1 billion. In total, the proposal, which Warren has dubbed the "ultra-millionaire tax," would raise $2.75 trillion in revenue over a 10-year period from fewer than 80,000 families.

Bruce Ackerman, a prominent constitutional scholar who provided Warren with legal guidance on the proposal, said he did not know how the justices would come down on the matter. But, he said, their decision would ultimately be a "test of seriousness."

"A lot depends on whether they will pass the test," he said. "We have to give them a chance to consider deeply these issues."

In response to inquiries, an aide to Warren pointed to letters from legal scholars supporting the plan. Those letters, which buck the conventional wisdom regarding the constitutionality of a wealth tax, include ringing endorsements from noted scholars including former top lawyers in the Department of Justice.

But even those who have advised Warren on the legality of the plan are uncertain about what the nation's top court might do.