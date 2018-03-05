Meet Jennifer Gates, Bill Gates' 21-year-old daughter

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates might be one of the world's most well-known billionaires, but a new generation of Gates is coming up. Bill and Melinda Gates' oldest daughter, Jennifer, is following in her parents' ambitious — and altruistic — footsteps.

The 21-year-old is currently a student at Stanford University, which is rated no. 5 in US News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings in the National University category. She's slated to graduate this year, according to her Instagram bio. (Eve Jobs, 19, daughter of Steve Jobs, is a schoolmate.)

On Instagram, Gates shares snaps of her seemingly adventurous life. There's a photo of her sky-diving.