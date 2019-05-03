The 10 highest-paying jobs in tech

For many workers, landing a job at a tech company means earning a sizable salary and enjoying over-the-top perks, like nap rooms, free snacks, even ski trips and happy hours. And they're not wrong. It's a reputation befitting the industry that is the most represented on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list and pays its average global worker $135,000 a year, according to a study by Hired.com, which analyzed data from more than 69,000 job seekers. Not all tech jobs come with such large salaries, but there are a few key roles that pull that average up, offering annual pay as high as $163,000 a year. Glassdoor analyzed more than 71,000 open job listings at tech companies that require knowledge of code, software or data and found that though software engineers and software development engineers were the roles most sought-after by employers — meaning they had the most vacant positions — they were not the most financially rewarding. Instead, the following 10 roles pay tech workers the most for their skills:

10. Information security engineer

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $131,300 These analysts plan and implement the security measures necessary to protect an organization's networks and systems from cyberattacks and security breaches. They typically investigate any security violations or potential breaches that arise, conduct penetration testing, develop security standards for a company, and use software, like firewalls and data encryption, to protect sensitive information.

9. DevOps engineer

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $137,400 DevOps engineers work with developers, operations and other IT staff to oversee new software deployment. They typically help a company release small features or changes to a product quickly and then incorporate feedback about such changes.

8. Enterprise architect

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $144,400 These workers handle much of the interaction between the business side of a company and its IT department. They are principally focused on ensuring that the business aims of an organization are linked to and supported by its IT strategy.

7. Technical program manager

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $145,000 These managers are responsible for handling all aspects of a technical project's journey for a company. That means they need to initiate the program, track its progress, and provide support if issues arise. They typically coordinate efforts among their own workers and outside vendors, set schedules and timelines for both workers and the project, and ensure deadlines are met.

6. Software architect

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $145,400 Similar to the role of enterprise architect, this tech roles functions as a software developer who makes high-level design decisions and is responsible for thinking through all aspects and potential pitfalls of a software. They may also set the technical standards for an organization, from the coding languages used to tools and other platforms needed.

5. Applications architect

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $149,000 These workers design or improve upon existing computer, smartphone, or other devices' applications, such as word processors or games, for consumers to use. In addition, they run software testing of these applications, create product prototypes and write manuals relating to application development. Some may also advise companies on the best applications to use within their organization.

4. Infrastructure architect

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $153,000 These architects design and build the data communication networks and other information systems that support an organization. They typically must have extensive knowledge of an organization's business plan so that they can create the best network to assist that company.

3. Software development manager

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $153,300 These workers oversee lower-level software developers, who act the creative minds behind computer programs, according to the BLS. They make the applications that allow people to perform specific tasks on a computer or other smart device as well as the underlying systems that run the devices or that control networks.

2. Data warehouse architect

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $154,800 A data warehouse refers to the large store of information that a business accumulates from inside and outside sources in order to make better management decisions. A data warehouse architect is the person responsible for designing how that information is securely stored as well as the technologies and tools that will best help an organization extract, transform and easily use that data.

1. Software engineering manager

Average salary for open roles on Glassdoor: $163,500 The highest-paid role goes to people who oversee other software engineers or developers. They assist in creating new computer software or improving existing computer programs, determining the feasibility of a software's operations, and finding solutions to any software issues.