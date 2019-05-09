VISIT CNBC.COM

You can buy royal baby Archie's blanket online for $172

WPA Pool | Getty

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been known to buck royal protocol. But when she and Prince Harry introduced new baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world on Wednesday, he was wrapped in a blanket that was in line with tradition.

Archie made his debut wrapped in the Ivory White Leaves and Flowers Baby Shawl from G.H. Hurt & Son, which you can buy online for $172.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's little ones — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were each wrapped in a baby shawl from the same brand for their debuts, as were Princes William and Harry when they were babies. In fact, the tradition began with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, when they swaddled Prince Charles in a blanket from G.H. Hurt & Son's, according to Town & Country.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Princess Charlotte
Anwar Hussein | Getty
Kate Middleton and Prince William with Princess Charlotte

The Ivory White Leaves and Flowers Baby Shawl is described as being created with the "finest and softest" merino wool, and the company says it is crafted by "eight pairs of skilled hands" in Nottingham, England and takes three days to produce.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI | Getty

On its website, G.H. Hurt & Sons congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of Baby Archie, adding that he was also wearing another G.H. Hurt & Sons piece — one of the retailer's cashmere baby hats, which costs $115 and comes with mittens.

"We were humbled and honoured to watch TRH the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear inside Windsor Castle with their first born son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, wrapped in our Ivory White Leaves and Flowers Baby Shawl, and wearing one of our Cashmere Baby Hat's and in doing so have continued a Royal family tradition now going back over 70 years," the retailer wrote.

The shawl and hat set are also available in blue and pink.

