You can buy royal baby Archie's blanket online for $172

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been known to buck royal protocol. But when she and Prince Harry introduced new baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world on Wednesday, he was wrapped in a blanket that was in line with tradition.

Archie made his debut wrapped in the Ivory White Leaves and Flowers Baby Shawl from G.H. Hurt & Son, which you can buy online for $172.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's little ones — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were each wrapped in a baby shawl from the same brand for their debuts, as were Princes William and Harry when they were babies. In fact, the tradition began with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, when they swaddled Prince Charles in a blanket from G.H. Hurt & Son's, according to Town & Country.