AOC introduces her latest 'unusual' policy—3 months of paid parental leave for her staff

On Friday Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced what she calls another "'unusual' (but shouldn't be)" dimension of her office policy: In addition to paying all of her staffers at least $52,000 a year and paying interns $15 an hour plus benefits, her office will provide three months of paid parental leave.

"I'd like to share another 'unusual' (but shouldn't be) part of my office policy w/ you all: Parental Leave!" the congresswoman tweeted on Friday. "Three members of our small team are expectant or new parents in the first 6 mos of my term. In my office, *every* new parent receives 3 mos paid leave - including dads."

In an eight-part Twitter thread, she detailed how the policy works for her staff.

"Paid parental leave applies to ALL new parents, period. Moms, dads, parents; biological or adopted. If you've got a new child, you get 12 weeks to spend adjusting your family to this huge transition," she wrote. "Our 12 weeks parental leave is up to the parent on how they want to use that time. They don't have to take all 12 weeks at once - for example, they can take 5 weeks off and work 2 days a week to transition in; bank 3 weeks for later in the year, etc."