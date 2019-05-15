Skip Navigation
'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco is selling her California villa for $7 million—take a look inside

Kaley Cucuo, star of CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," is selling her villa in Tarzana, California home for $6.9 million. The home, about 20 miles outside of L.A., was previously owned by Khloe Kardashian, according to People.

Take a look inside.

The 7,977-square-foot, six-bedroom and nine-bathroom, Mediterranean-style villa is in a gated community, Mulholland Park, and was built in 2003, according to the listing by Stephanie Vitacco.

Andrew Orozco

The villa has a two-story foyer and staircase with an iron railing.

Andrew Orozco

The kitchen has a central island and a breakfast nook.

Andrew Orozco

The outdoor area has a large swimming pool with a built-in hot tub.

Andrew Orozco

One of the living areas is decorated with a chair swing and has a fireplace.

Andrew Orozco

The master suite also has a fireplace, as well as French doors leading to a terrace.

Andrew Orozco

The master bathroom has dual sinks and a spa tub with outdoor views.

Andrew Orozco

There is also a home theater.

Andrew Orozco

According to Forbes, Cuoco was the second highest paid actress on TV for 2018, bringing in $24.5 million. Forbes reports 95% of her earnings came from her hit show, "The Big Band Theory," which airs its series finale on Thursday. 

