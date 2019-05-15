'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco is selling her California villa for $7 million—take a look inside

Kaley Cucuo, star of CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," is selling her villa in Tarzana, California home for $6.9 million. The home, about 20 miles outside of L.A., was previously owned by Khloe Kardashian, according to People.

Take a look inside.

The 7,977-square-foot, six-bedroom and nine-bathroom, Mediterranean-style villa is in a gated community, Mulholland Park, and was built in 2003, according to the listing by Stephanie Vitacco.