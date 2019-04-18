Orlando Bloom's $9 million Beverly Hills home is for sale — take a look inside

Actor Orlando Bloom, who got engaged to singer Katy Perry on Valentine's Day, has listed his Beverly Hills home for $8.9 million.
Bloom remodeled the home after moving in two years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Take a look inside.
The 4,011-square-foot, single-story property was built in the 1960s and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There are sliding glass walls that leads to an expansive outdoor area.
The kitchen with modern appliances opens up to the dining room.
The living room has a sunken seated area and custom LED accent lighting.
The outdoor area has a zero-edge infinity pool with built-in seating, which is surrounded by a deck.
The master bedroom also has a sliding glass wall, which opens to a private walled deck.
The home is listed by Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group, who tells CNBC Make It he sold Bloom the home in 2017.
The property is on the same street as the cul-de-sac known as "Billionaire's Row," which is home to a handful of mansions, one of which is currently on the market for $68 million.
