As Vogue's May cover star, Kim Kardashian West gave the magazine's website a tour of her Hidden Hills, California home during her "73 questions" interview. When asked to describe its style, Kardashian West replied: "I would say like a minimal monastery."

As Kardashian West walks through her home, viewers can see a large bedroom, a bathroom with a square bathtub in the middle, a long hallway with an arched ceiling and glass doors and a living room with an "unbleached Steinway" piano, according to Kardashian West.

Kardashian West later explained some of the unique features of her home in an Instagram Story.

First is the bathroom. Kardashian West says the bathtub "fits all our kids," and there is a rain shower. "Since everyone is a little confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom," Kardashian West says in her Instagram story.

She explains there were eight versions of the prototype sink made. In the story, viewers can see that there are two faucets that appear to have no basin, though Kardashian West clarifies the countertop "slopes down."

When she turns on the faucet, the water pours into a slit. "You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no back splash will come up."

In her bedroom, Kardashian West shows off a flat-screen TV that rises up from its hiding spot in the floor.

She says it's a "130-inch" in front of the bed.

In April 2018, People magazine reported the house is worth $20 million. Kardashian West's mom, Kris Jenner, responded in a Tweet: "WOW wrong again!! Their house is $60 MIL."

Kardashian West recently announced she wants to be a lawyer. She plans to take the bar exam in 2022 and registered with the California State Bar to study law last year, according to her Instagram post.

