10.7 million people may skip work this Sunday and Monday for the 'Game of Thrones' series finale

On Sunday night, fans will watch the series finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones," ending their own nightly watch — but not all may be willing to let go after the 80-minute episode ends.

Instead, an estimated 4.9 million Americans will extend the mourning period for their favorite HBO fantasy epic well beyond that evening and skip work the following day, by either calling out sick or using a last-minute vacation day, according to a new poll by the Workforce Institute at Kronos.

That's in addition to the 5.8 million employees who typically work Sunday nights who are also planning to use a vacation day, sick day, or personal day so that they can see which leader ascends to the Iron Throne in the finale live.

Altogether, the last episode of "Game of Thrones" will sidetrack 27.2 million workers in the U.S. through Sunday night and into Monday, the study found.

While 10.7 million will be no-shows, another 2.9 million are expected to arrive late to the office Monday morning and 3.4 million admit they've arranged to work remotely, even though they typically do not. Millions more will be less productive than usual that Monday as they spend work hours discussing the show's conclusion with coworkers, reading stories about the episode online, or posting about its ending.