The SAT will now share students' 'adversity score' with colleges in an attempt to make admissions more fair

A new admissions tool could change the way colleges assess applicants' standardized test scores.

Over the past three years, the College Board, the non-profit organization that administers SAT and AP testing, has been experimenting with an Environmental Context Dashboard (ECD) that would give colleges greater insight into the social and economic background of applicants.

After piloting the system at around 50 colleges and universities, the College Board will be expanding the dashboard to 150 colleges later this year and to all colleges by 2020, after finding that schools participating in the pilot program were more likely to accept applicants from higher levels of disadvantage when using the program.

According to The Wall Street Journal, one of the variables included on this dashboard is an "adversity score," which uses a scale of one through 100 and considers 15 factors about student's neighborhood (such as crime rates, poverty rates and housing values), family environment (such as family income, education level and single parent status), and high school environments (such as AP opportunity and what percentage of students qualify for free lunch).

This measurement is being referred to by college admissions officers as an "adversity score," according to the Journal. The College Board does not use this language, and instead says that the score captures a student's "disadvantage level."

When students submit their SAT or AP scores to colleges, the College Board will also provide information about how that student's economic and social background compares to their peers. The ECD does not include information about race.